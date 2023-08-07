Man accused of leading chase in military truck gets sentencing date

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A plea and sentencing hearing is set for the Cecil man accused of using a military truck in a chase and a standoff last year.

According to online court records, an October 4 sentencing date is set for Aaron Renel. He’s charged with 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing and eluding an officer, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

He’s accused of driving a 13,000 pound military truck on Highway 29 last May, refusing to stop until he drove into the median. Deputies say after four hours of negotiations Renel tried to drive away. A deputy driving a snowplow pushed the truck into the ditch. Renel surrendered after officers used stun guns and pepper spray.

Court records show Renel is a military veteran who suffers from PTSD and other mental health issues.

In the criminal complaint, he told officers he was being followed by satellites. He also said he was communicating with dispatchers through “psychic methods” and was told to keep driving.

In November, a judge found him not competent to stand trial and committed him to in-patient mental health care until Renel was able to understand the charges against him and participate in his defense.

