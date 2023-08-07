Green Bay woman charged with arson for fire at apartment complex

A Green Bay woman is charged with arson accused of starting a fire at the apartment complex where she lived.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is charged with arson accused of starting a fire at the apartment complex where she lived.

39-year-old Sara Martinez was charged today with one felony count of arson of a building without the owner’s consent.

Authorities responded Saturday night to an apartment complex on Eastman Avenue.

Police say someone who lived in the complex had pulled Martinez out through a window and she was laying on the ground outside near a window that had smoke pouring from it.

She admitted to being intoxicated and said she lit the fire. Police learned about a month ago she’d told authorities she wanted to burn the whole complex down.

An estimated $5,000 in damage was done. No one was hurt.

