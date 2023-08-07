Green Bay police wait out bear in west-side neighborhood

Police said the bear seemed "agitated" and urged people to stay away
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say they’re “working all their resources” to deal with a bear in a tree on the west side of the city.

We don’t know how long it’s been there. Police were called to the area of Lore Lane at about 5:40 a.m., and Action 2 News began receiving viewer photos of the bear shortly before 6 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who doesn’t live in the immediate area to stay away. Police say the bear appeared agitated and there’s a public safety concern, and they don’t want to cause additional stress with too many people.

Police put barricades at Western Ave., S. Oneida St., Lore Lane, and Maryhill Dr.

Article continues below the video

Police are waiting out a bear spotted in a tree in a west-side neighborhood

People we spoke with near the scene were stunned to learn there’s a bear nearby. One woman told us she was drinking coffee outside when the bear ran by.

“Is there a bear outside? And my window’s right there and I went... ‘Yeah!’” another neighbor said, laughing.

Police officers are on the scene along with an animal control officer and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department(John Krumrey)
Police are waiting out a bear in a tree on Green Bay's west side

Other bear stories from across the country:

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Biker succumbs to injuries after crash on Highway 76
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person
Packers release quarterback Danny Etling
Packers narrow their backup QB competition by releasing Danny Etling
Speed limit sign
Green Bay Police Department is recruiting for Citizen Speed Watch Program

Latest News

Bear in a tree on Green Bay's west side
RAW: Bear in tree in Green Bay
Bear in a tree on Green Bay's west side
Green Bay neighbors surprised by bear
Police say the bear is agitated and there is a public safety concern
Police monitoring bear in Green Bay neighborhood
Green Bay police squad car
Bear in tree in Green Bay neighborhood