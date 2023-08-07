Green Bay police wait out bear in west-side neighborhood

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say they’re “working all their resources” to deal with a bear in a tree on the west side of the city.

We don’t know how long it’s been there. Police were called to the area of Lore Lane at about 5:40 a.m., and Action 2 News began receiving viewer photos of the bear shortly before 6 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who doesn’t live in the immediate area to stay away. Police say the bear appeared agitated and there’s a public safety concern, and they don’t want to cause additional stress with too many people.

Police put barricades at Western Ave., S. Oneida St., Lore Lane, and Maryhill Dr.

People we spoke with near the scene were stunned to learn there’s a bear nearby. One woman told us she was drinking coffee outside when the bear ran by.

“Is there a bear outside? And my window’s right there and I went... ‘Yeah!’” another neighbor said, laughing.

Police officers are on the scene along with an animal control officer and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

