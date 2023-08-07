Former Roncalli Middle School teacher sentenced for taking inappropriate photos

Gregory Melin was held in the Sheboygan County Jail on charges of possession/distribution of...
Gregory Melin was held in the Sheboygan County Jail on charges of possession/distribution of intimate representation and disorderly conduct(Sheboygan County Detention Center)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A former teacher at Roncalli Middle School was sentenced Monday for taking photos of underage students in class.

37-year-old Gregory Melin was first charged in June of 2022 after investigators found photos of girls on the beach and in a classroom setting on his phone. Some appeared to have been taken beneath desks and tables.

Melin faced about ten charges connected to the case. On Monday, he pleaded no contest to some of the counts and some of the other charges were dismissed.

Melin will spend 30 days in county jail and will be on probation for two years. He is ordered to have no contact with any minors, except for his own children. If he violates probation, he returns to jail.

He was also convicted of disorderly conduct in Sheboygan County and was sentenced for that case last September.

Two parents spoke at Melin’s sentencing Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Biker succumbs to injuries after crash on Highway 76
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Packers release quarterback Danny Etling
Packers narrow their backup QB competition by releasing Danny Etling
Speed limit sign
Green Bay Police Department is recruiting for Citizen Speed Watch Program

Latest News

Bear in a tree on Green Bay's west side
RAW: Bear in tree in Green Bay
Bear in a tree on Green Bay's west side
Green Bay neighbors surprised by bear
Green Bay police wait for a black bear to come down from a tree behind the city street department
Green Bay police wait out bear in west-side neighborhood
Police say the bear is agitated and there is a public safety concern
Police monitoring bear in Green Bay neighborhood