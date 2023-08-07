Former Roncalli Middle School teacher sentenced for taking inappropriate photos

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A former teacher at Roncalli Middle School was sentenced Monday for taking photos of underage students in class.

37-year-old Gregory Melin was first charged in June of 2022 after investigators found photos of girls on the beach and in a classroom setting on his phone. Some appeared to have been taken beneath desks and tables.

Melin faced about ten charges connected to the case. On Monday, he pleaded no contest to some of the counts and some of the other charges were dismissed.

Melin will spend 30 days in county jail and will be on probation for two years. He is ordered to have no contact with any minors, except for his own children. If he violates probation, he returns to jail.

He was also convicted of disorderly conduct in Sheboygan County and was sentenced for that case last September.

Two parents spoke at Melin’s sentencing Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.