A FEW COLD FRONTS COMING LATER THIS WEEK

There are 3 cold fronts headed our way later this week. The first will be on Wednesday, another will come Friday, and the third looks to be late Sunday or early Monday. These weather makers will give us a chance at more showers & storms... we’ll take any rain that we can get. The severe threat continues to look LOW overall, but any front this time of year bears watching.

For tonight... mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are in order. It’ll be another quiet night with lows from the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds will become light and variable.

Tuesday should be a few degrees warmer overall and the Fox Valley may get back into the mid 80s. Humidity remains low so it won’t feel that bad. I can’t totally rule out a stray shower or storm somewhere during the afternoon but most if not all spots look to stay dry.

Temperatures zoom into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Humidity should tick up a bit too. Spotty showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves from north to south across the region. We’ll keep an eye out for any storm that may become strong. Rainfall amounts will be very spotty.

Thursday will be quiet and dry with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Lots of sunshine is expected too.

A slightly stronger system moves through on Friday. It has a better chance at producing a little more widespread rain & thunderstorm activity. Temperatures may only top out in the upper 70 but humidity will be noticeably higher. We’ll be on the backside of the system Saturday and that means just a slight chance of a few pop-up showers or storms. Most spots stay dry.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: WSW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Quiet & comfortable. LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, but not too humid. Stray shower or storm? HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, & a little breezy. Slightly more humid. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry & comfortable. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers & storms. A little more humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Stray showers or storms possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Late day or evening showers & storms are possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 80

