DECREASING CLOUDS TODAY... ONLY A TINY RAIN CHANCE

As expected, skies around northeast Wisconsin are mostly cloudy this morning. The clouds are due to a weathermaker tracking into the Ohio Valley. That’s where showers and thunderstorms are roaming right now. However, closer to home, we will stay dry through the early afternoon with decreasing clouds. You also might notice some haze this afternoon. That’s due to more wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada. Thankfully, the smoke should be high enough in the sky to not cause any serious concerns with our air quality.

It is possible that isolated thundershowers may pop up over central Wisconsin late today. A weakening disturbance will try to push a few of these towards the Fox Valley this evening, but many of these showers will be falling apart after sunset.

Meanwhile, your Monday is going to be seasonably warm, but not overly humid. Most of our high temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Look for warmer middle 80s tomorrow and Wednesday.

The bulk of the week ahead is looking drier than normal... Yet, there are some overdue rain chances ahead. While isolated thundershowers are possible across the Northwoods tomorrow afternoon, the best chances of rain this week will be on Wednesday, and especially Friday... The severe weather outlook is LOW on both of those days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. A little hazy. Mainly dry, but a late shower is possible WEST. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Stray evening thundershowers. Partly cloudy. Slightly smoky. LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not humid. A stray thundershower is possible NORTH. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning less humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Maybe some showers at NIGHT? HIGH: 79

