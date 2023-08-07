Many Bibles and other artifacts were on display in the Bible Truck

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After rolling around the country showcasing rare and ancient Bibles, the bible truck was open for interested visitors at a stop in Green Bay.

Admission was free for those who showed up and participated in the one-hour tour, which included lots of learning opportunities.

The truck features exhibits centered around the Bible and its history. Some highlights include a huge collection of Bibles, information on the Gutenberg printing press, and even an item called the smallest book in the world.

“We are an organization that’s basically founded from originally Apple Valley Minnesota. Uhm, it is a very big, a very worldwide, and national organization that works a lot overseas primarily. But the Bible Truck is basically a semi-trailer that we decided to convert into basically a mobile exhibit,” explained Timothy Jonkin, a Bible Truck Volunteer.

The bible truck will be back on August 10, 2023, through the 13th from noon to 8 p.m. at the House of Prayer Church located at 816 Third Street in Green Bay.

