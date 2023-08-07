3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from the Bronze Age to the Space Age

Today Brad Spakowitz has news that takes us from the Space Age to the Bronze Age and back again!
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today Brad Spakowitz has news that takes us from the Space Age to the Bronze Age and back again!

NASA made a long-distance call to fix Voyager 2. Did it work? Did Voyager 2 reverse the charges? Brad has an update.

Plus, the incredible, long-distance origin of a Bronze Age arrowhead that’s been sitting in a museum in Switzerland.

And the incredible origin of a meteorite recently discovered in the Sahara Desert. It came from space -- and scientists identified the planet it came from.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Biker succumbs to injuries after crash on Highway 76
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Packers release quarterback Danny Etling
Packers narrow their backup QB competition by releasing Danny Etling
Speed limit sign
Green Bay Police Department is recruiting for Citizen Speed Watch Program

Latest News

A Green Bay woman is charged with arson accused of starting a fire at the apartment complex...
Green Bay woman charged with arson for fire at apartment complex
A Green Bay woman is charged with arson accused of starting a fire at the apartment complex...
Green Bay woman charged with arson for fire at apartment complex
Today Brad Spakowitz has news that takes us from the Space Age to the Bronze Age and back again!
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from the Bronze Age to the Space Age
A local humane society is starting a new program to increase dog adoptions.
Oshkosh Area Humane Society launching Canine Crusaders program