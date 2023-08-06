SUNDAY SUN, THEN CLOUDS INCREASE... STAYING DRY

A few days ago we were expecting Sunday showers and thunderstorms to push into northeast Wisconsin... Since then, as we’ve been tracking the latest data on this weathermaker, we’re expecting this disturbance to pass by to our south. We will have some sunshine this morning, followed by clouds late today. But despite a mostly cloudy sky tonight and tomorrow, we’re probably going to stay dry.

Meanwhile, our temperatures are on par for this time of year. Most of today’s highs will be close to 80 degrees. It’s slightly humid this morning, but an east-northeast breeze will slowly decrease our dew points during the afternoon.

Warmer and more humid weather returns later this week. Highs will be back in the middle 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The humidity will be more noticeable on Thursday and Friday.

While we could use some more soaking rainfall, most of the week ahead looks drier than normal... There may be some showers and thunderstorms across northern Wisconsin Wednesday night, with a better chance of rain on Friday. These two thunder threats are worth putting our severe weather outlook in the LOW category on each of those days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but more clouds late. Warm, but turning less humid this afternoon. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry. A mild night. LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry. A breezy afternoon. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Very warm, but not that humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. A chance of thunder at NIGHT, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Maybe a stray shower? Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 79

