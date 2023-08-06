Quiet start to the work week

A potent weather maker will be staying to our south tonight and Monday. We’ll continue to have areas of clouds around but dry east to northeast winds should keep most of our area rain free. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s tonight with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Monday.

Temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. Mid to upper 80s are possible Wednesday along with a little more humidity. A cold front moving in during the afternoon and evening could spark scattered showers and storms. It’s still too early to tell if any of them could become strong or severe.

We’ll catch a break on Thursday with quiet conditions and highs in the 80s.

Another system is expected on Friday. It has the potential to produce more scattered showers and storms as it moves across the region. Drier conditions return for next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NNE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: NW/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray shower? LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Stray shower? Comfortable with low humidity. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Low humidity. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. A little more humid. Chance of PM & evening storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Chance of showers & storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Stray showers? HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.