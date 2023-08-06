Packers narrow their backup QB competition by releasing Danny Etling

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers narrowed their backup quarterback competition Sunday by releasing Danny Etling.

Etling’s release leaves starter Jordan Love, rookie Sean Clifford and reigning USFL MVP Alex McGough as the only three quarterbacks on the roster. Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, is entering his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback following the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

The Packers selected Clifford out of Penn State in the fifth round of this year’s draft. McGough signed with the Packers the week before the start of training camp.

Etling was on Green Bay’s practice squad for all of the 2022 season and part of the 2021 season. He played collegiately for Purdue from 2013-14 and for LSU from 2016-17.

