The lowest-paying jobs in Northeast Wisconsin, according to labor statistics

(Stacker) - The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but financial inequality prevails within its borders. That divide is growing, especially between the poorest and richest U.S. residents.

The middle class is shrinking. In 2021, just half of adults lived in a middle-income household, a huge drop from 61% in the 70s. This dip meant some middle-class adults broke into the high-income bracket. At the same time, the share of lower-income residents is growing: 29% of adults lived in low-income households in 2021, compared to 25% in 1971.

Wages over this period grew at all income levels, but the rich got significantly higher bumps. Pew Charitable Trusts found that high incomes grew 69% over the past 50 years, while low incomes grew just 45%. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and further exposed these harsh financial gaps.

The difference in pay for the highest- and lowest-paying jobs in the U.S. last year was over eightfold: from about $28,000 for entertainment attendants to over $251,000 for physicians. Nationally, most of the lowest-paying jobs are in the leisure and accommodation fields: think folks who work in food establishments, at hotels, at recreational facilities like pools and amusement parks, and other service jobs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 10 lowest-paying jobs in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Sheboygan and Oshkosh. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022.

APPLETON

#10. Psychiatric technicians

Median annual wage: $26,550

Median hourly wage: $12.76

Total employment: 190 people (1.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Dishwashers

Median annual wage: $24,140

Median hourly wage: $11.61

Total employment: 310 people (2.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Fast food and counter workers

Median annual wage: $23,400

Median hourly wage: $11.25

Total employment: 2,440 people (20.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Median annual wage: $23,390

Median hourly wage: $11.24

Total employment: 170 people (1.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Childcare workers

Median annual wage: $23,370

Median hourly wage: $11.24

Total employment: 150 people (1.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Bartenders

Median annual wage: $23,100

Median hourly wage: $11.10

Total employment: 920 people (7.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Median annual wage: $22,720

Median hourly wage: $10.92

Total employment: 330 people (2.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Amusement and recreation attendants

Median annual wage: $22,680

Median hourly wage: $10.90

Total employment: 200 people (1.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Median annual wage: $21,160

Median hourly wage: $10.17

Total employment: 180 people (1.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Labor relations specialists

Median annual wage: $19,000

Median hourly wage: $9.14

Total employment: 170 people (1.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

FOND DU LAC

#10. Cooks, short order

Median annual wage: $26,770

Median hourly wage: $12.87

Total employment: 50 people (1.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Demonstrators and product promoters

Median annual wage: $25,120

Median hourly wage: $12.08

Total employment: Not available

#8. Animal caretakers

Median annual wage: $24,810

Median hourly wage: $11.93

Total employment: 70 people (1.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Fast food and counter workers

Median annual wage: $22,840

Median hourly wage: $10.98

Total employment: 1,070 people (23.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Bartenders

Median annual wage: $22,790

Median hourly wage: $10.96

Total employment: 320 people (7.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Median annual wage: $22,010

Median hourly wage: $10.58

Total employment: 100 people (2.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Median annual wage: $21,570

Median hourly wage: $10.37

Total employment: Not available

#3. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Median annual wage: $21,300

Median hourly wage: $10.24

Total employment: 90 people (1.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Dishwashers

Median annual wage: $20,970

Median hourly wage: $10.08

Total employment: 110 people (2.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Driver/sales workers

Median annual wage: $20,860

Median hourly wage: $10.03

Total employment: 190 people (4.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

GREEN BAY

#10. Cooks, fast food

Median annual wage: $23,910

Median hourly wage: $11.50

Total employment: 270 people (1.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Median annual wage: $23,050

Median hourly wage: $11.08

Total employment: 180 people (1.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Dishwashers

Median annual wage: $22,880

Median hourly wage: $11.00

Total employment: 390 people (2.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Median annual wage: $22,850

Median hourly wage: $10.99

Total employment: 270 people (1.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Fast food and counter workers

Median annual wage: $22,740

Median hourly wage: $10.93

Total employment: 3,300 people (19.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Amusement and recreation attendants

Median annual wage: $22,500

Median hourly wage: $10.82

Total employment: 260 people (1.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Median annual wage: $22,470

Median hourly wage: $10.80

Total employment: 410 people (2.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Bartenders

Median annual wage: $22,310

Median hourly wage: $10.73

Total employment: 1,360 people (8.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Driver/sales workers

Median annual wage: $21,930

Median hourly wage: $10.55

Total employment: 750 people (4.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Labor relations specialists

Median annual wage: $19,830

Median hourly wage: $9.53

Total employment: 180 people (1.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

SHEBOYGAN

#10. Childcare workers

Median annual wage: $25,920

Median hourly wage: $12.46

Total employment: 140 people (2.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Median annual wage: $25,540

Median hourly wage: $12.28

Total employment: 100 people (1.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Median annual wage: $24,020

Median hourly wage: $11.55

Total employment: 60 people (0.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Bartenders

Median annual wage: $23,240

Median hourly wage: $11.17

Total employment: 440 people (7.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Driver/sales workers

Median annual wage: $22,930

Median hourly wage: $11.03

Total employment: 250 people (4.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Fast food and counter workers

Median annual wage: $22,620

Median hourly wage: $10.87

Total employment: 970 people (16.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Median annual wage: $22,340

Median hourly wage: $10.74

Total employment: 80 people (1.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Amusement and recreation attendants

Median annual wage: $22,250

Median hourly wage: $10.70

Total employment: 130 people (2.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Dishwashers

Median annual wage: $21,110

Median hourly wage: $10.15

Total employment: 130 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Couriers and messengers

Median annual wage: $20,870

Median hourly wage: $10.03

Total employment: 70 people (1.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

OSHKOSH

#10. Animal caretakers

Median annual wage: $26,020

Median hourly wage: $12.51

Total employment: 200 people (2.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Amusement and recreation attendants

Median annual wage: $24,130

Median hourly wage: $11.60

Total employment: 80 people (0.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Fast food and counter workers

Median annual wage: $23,710

Median hourly wage: $11.40

Total employment: 1,690 people (18.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Bartenders

Median annual wage: $22,810

Median hourly wage: $10.97

Total employment: 740 people (8.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Dishwashers

Median annual wage: $22,740

Median hourly wage: $10.93

Total employment: 190 people (2.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Median annual wage: $22,510

Median hourly wage: $10.82

Total employment: 200 people (2.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Childcare workers

Median annual wage: $22,190

Median hourly wage: $10.67

Total employment: 120 people (1.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Driver/sales workers

Median annual wage: $22,160

Median hourly wage: $10.65

Total employment: 340 people (3.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Median annual wage: $21,630

Median hourly wage: $10.40

Total employment: 150 people (1.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Median annual wage: $21,120

Median hourly wage: $10.15

Total employment: 40 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

