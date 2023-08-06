Green Bay Police Department is recruiting for Citizen Speed Watch Program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a statement on its Facebook page, the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) continues to receive complaints from residents regarding reckless driving and speed.

The GBPD is committed to combating the issue, reminding residents about the Volunteer Speed Watch Program.

This initiative helps to make the department aware of new and continued problem areas in the city, the statement further reads. Volunteers can record speeds at the location of their choice and at a time most convenient for them.

The GBPD issued tips for how to sign up as a volunteer:

*Find a family member, friend, or neighbor and partner up to record and report speed violations

*Contact GBPD Crime Prevention: (920) 448-3260 or melanie.skalmoski@greenbaywi.gov

*Training with GBPD officers will be made available

GBPD also explained what will happen to reported drivers: When the GBPD receives notice of a violation, the registered owner of the vehicle will receive a letter from the department noting the date and time of a suspected speed violation, recorded speed, and the speed limit at the location. It is not a citation.

