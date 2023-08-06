Green Bay Police Department is recruiting for Citizen Speed Watch Program

Lawmakers in Arkansas are proposing a bill that would hold more cities and towns accountable...
Lawmakers in Arkansas are proposing a bill that would hold more cities and towns accountable for some speeding tickets. (Source: KAIT-TV)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a statement on its Facebook page, the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) continues to receive complaints from residents regarding reckless driving and speed.

The GBPD is committed to combating the issue, reminding residents about the Volunteer Speed Watch Program.

This initiative helps to make the department aware of new and continued problem areas in the city, the statement further reads. Volunteers can record speeds at the location of their choice and at a time most convenient for them.

The GBPD issued tips for how to sign up as a volunteer:

*Find a family member, friend, or neighbor and partner up to record and report speed violations

*Contact GBPD Crime Prevention: (920) 448-3260 or melanie.skalmoski@greenbaywi.gov

*Training with GBPD officers will be made available

GBPD also explained what will happen to reported drivers: When the GBPD receives notice of a violation, the registered owner of the vehicle will receive a letter from the department noting the date and time of a suspected speed violation, recorded speed, and the speed limit at the location. It is not a citation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Fatal crash generic
Biker succumbs to injuries after crash on Highway 76
Lambeau Field and Titletown
Things to know for Packers Family Night
Forgotten Wisconsin - Marquard and Menger
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Junelle Marquard, Dakota & Dayna Menger
Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud...
Bud Light controversy cost Anheuser-Busch $395 million in sales, report says

Latest News

Child care workers are among the lowest-paid employees, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics...
The lowest-paying jobs in Northeast Wisconsin, according to labor statistics
A couple storm systems passing to our south, will bring us increasing clouds late today....
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SUNSHINE, THEN CLOUDS... TURNING LESS HUMID THIS AFTERNOON
Great scenery plus music at Bike to the Beat in Appleton
Bike to the beat - how to enjoy the Mile of Music on two wheels
Packers fans turned out in full force on Family Night
Packers fans get first close look at the team