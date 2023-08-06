Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person

Troy Zupke
Troy Zupke(Fond du Lac Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Troy Zupke left his residence on Thursday, August 3, 2023, around 9 p.m. and said he was heading to Green Bay. He has not responded to anyone since and hasn’t answered voicemails from an officer. He was last seen on Highland Drive in Fond du Lac.

Troy Zupke’s nickname is “Zeke”. He is 6′2″, weighs 200 pounds, has hazel eyes and blond hair. He wears his hair longer on top and buzzed on the sides and the back.

He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans, and brown boots.

His special identifiers are a tattoo on the forearm, a Tasmanian devil on the upper biceps, and a skull on the chest.

Anyone with information on Mr. Zuple’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Officer Sprangers at the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-322-3700.

