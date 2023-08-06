‘Family Night’ football returns to Lambeau Field

TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Jerseys, beads and cheese heads brought some game-day energy back to Lambeau Field Saturday.

Green Bay Packers Family Night included a full practice with a game-like atmosphere and fireworks.

“You know, everyone that saw us at Denny’s... they all knew we were coming to family day at Packers stadium,” Diane Ness said alongside her two young granddaughters decked out in green and gold.

Family Night gave fans a sneak peak at what football season holds.

“The stadium is ginormous! I can’t wait to get in there!” Titus Jacobson exclaimed.

Titus and his sisters Paige and Miriam stood in awe of the Frozen Tundra.

“They’ve never been to Lambeau before so this is their first game,” mom Jessica Jacobson explained. “They’re pretty excited.”

The Jacobson’s attended a free Family Fest earlier in the day. The fest in Titletown featured a DJ dance party, virtual reality, origami football, STEM games and giant games, a paint-by-numbers mural, face painting and eye black stickers, henna tattoos and food trucks.

“We were like going around and doing fun stuff all the time like rolling down the hill and everything and singing so that was a blast,” Titus said.

Families are grilling, kids are throwing footballs - Packers fever is heating up already

Family Night’s energy... strong enough to pull in the rivals.

Greg Block wore a personalized shirt made just for the event.

“It says, ‘I’m a Bears fan and I’m only here because my grandkids wanted to go’,” Block said while showing off his outfit.

Family Night uses its force to give back. Rows and rows of tailgaters made themselves at home. Proceeds from parking benefitted the Meijer Simply Give program to keep food pantries in our area stocked.

“I worked for a non-profit for a long time so non-profits are kind of dear to me so I love seeing corporations like this give back to the community,” Jessica told Action 2 News.

“I think it’s awesome!” Diane Ness said. “We always need to give back more in our world.”

As fans got their first look at this years team... some feel confident the Pack could still compete without Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m just excited. This is the start of a new era,” AQ Mohamud said. “I’ve got my Jordan Love jersey. He’s going to go and dominate.”

Green Bay start the season in Chicago, taking on the Bears at Soldier Field Sept. 10. The first home game of the Love era won’t be until Week 3 against the Saints.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.