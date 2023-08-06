Biker succumbs to injuries after crash on Highway 76

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 1:55 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on State Highway 76 in Ellington.

An SUV traveling northbound on State Highway 76 collided with a southbound motorcycle. The crash happened between Grandview Road and County Road O, according to a statement by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

The male driver of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. The female driver of the SUV was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

State Highway 76 was closed between Grandview Road and County Highway O for approximately four hours.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit, Ellington Fire Department, Ellington First Responders, and Gold Cross Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.

No names were released by authorities.

