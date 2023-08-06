Bike to the beat - the Mile of Music is a fun experience on two wheels

Bike to the Beat
Bike to the Beat
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There are many ways to experience Mile of Music, including on two wheels.

Before some people even got out of bed on Saturday morning, almost 3,000 cyclists participated in the Bike to the Beat ride through the Fox Cities.

Riders can travel as many as 57 miles or as few as seven.

There were eight stops on the course, where riders could hear artists playing at Mile of Music, grab a snack, and hydrate.

“When we created this event, we thought how cool would it be just to have Mile of Music artists playing at each of the bike stops?” said Heather Wessley, Fox Cities Credit Union director of community engagement. “This is a ride and not a race, a lot of our riders will take their time listening to live music, and eat amazing food.”

The event is not a competition, and riders of all ages and levels are welcome.

“We kind of dreamed up this event because we knew we wanted to do a bike ride and we knew we wanted to make it more of an experience versus an endurance event,” Wessley said.

“It’s not just for hardcore bikers, anyone can participate, it’s just a ride it’s not a race.” said participant Mark Jacklin.

