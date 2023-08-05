RAIN CHANCES DROPPING TO FINISH OUT THE WEEKEND

Over the last few days we’ve been talking about a weathermaker that had the potential to give us some heavy rain and even some strong storms Sunday into Monday. But now, it appears the bulk of the energy with this system will pass to our south. This means our overall rain chance has decreased significantly and the strong storm threat looks to stay well to our south. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with only a few spotty showers or storms, especially during the 2nd half of the day. Most of NE Wisconsin is looking pretty dry for now, but there should be some steady, heavier rain in central and western Wisconsin.

A few spotty showers may linger on Monday, but most areas stay dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy and it will feel a bit humid. Highs should top out around 80° with a northest wind around 10 mph. We’ll be warmer and dry on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should be into the middle 80s with some spots even pushing into the upper 80s! We should still be in the mid 80s Wednesday, but clouds will increase through the day. Spotty storms are possible, but at this time it does not appear this weathermaker would bring widespread rainfall to the area either. Our next best chance for rain may not be until next Friday. Temperatures for the second half of next week look to be largely in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: E 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: A mix of clouds and stars. A quiet night. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. Chance of a few spotty showers or storm. Most spots stay dry. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers... again, most stay dry. Humid, breezy at times. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Chance of afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 78

