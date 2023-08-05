PLEASANT WEATHER SATURDAY... LOWER RAIN CHANCES SUNDAY

High clouds will drift overhead tonight, but if you can catch some clear spots away from the city light pollution... you may catch a glimpse of the northern lights. Because of the lower humidity, temperatures will be a little cooler tonight with mid 50s for lows across the Northwoods. We’ll be in the lower 60s around the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday. Highs will be back to normal in the lower 80s and humidity lower with dew points around 60 degrees. Packers Family Night will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s as the practice begins.

Our next weathermaker will be a strong system developing over the Dakotas on Saturday then merging with another system over Illinois Saturday night. While it had appeared this system would head directly for Wisconsin, there are signs that it is shifting farther south. As a result, rain/storms would not be as widespread as it appeared earlier in the week. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday, but it appears will spend a good part of the day dry. Rain chances continue into Monday, but the heaviest rain should fall south of the Fox Cities.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s Sunday with a brisk southeast wind developing. Winds will turn more northerly on Monday and highs should stay in the 70s. The humidity will spike up Sunday, then gradually fall through the middle of next week. Temperatures through the extended forecast are pretty much on par with average... generally in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

WBAY First Alert Weather

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: SSE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild & calm. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with more clouds late. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Spotty storms possible. Muggy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers... heaviest rain SOUTH. Breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with storms arriving late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: An early shower, then partly cloudy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 78

