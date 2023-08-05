GREAT WEATHER TO START THE WEEKEND

There are a lot of things happening today and the weather is going to cooperate. Look for partly cloudy skies and seasonably warm 70s and 80s for high temperatures. Conditions look great for Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field with evening temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Packers Family Night Forecast (WBAY)

Over the last few days we’ve been talking about weather maker that had the potential to give us some heavy rain and even some strong storms Sunday into Monday. Recent data suggest that this storm will be taking a more southern route. This means our overall rain chance has decreased and the strong storm threat looks to stay well to our south. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s to low 80s with a chance of a few spotty showers or storms, especially during the 2nd half of the day. Most of NE Wisconsin is looking pretty dry for now.

Additional showers may linger in the region on Monday along with some additional clouds. Slightly cooler upper 70s remain in the forecast and it could be a little breezy at times as well.

Low to mid 80s return for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front late Wednesday into Wednesday night would give us our next best chance of scattered showers and storms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

SUNDAY: SSE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. Chance of a few spotty showers or storm. Most spots stay dry. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Chance of afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

FRIDAY:Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers and storms. HIGH: 79

