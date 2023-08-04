SUNSHINE & SUMMER HIGHS RETURN TODAY & SATURDAY, STORMS COME BACK SUNDAY

Thursday storms brought in quite a punch for some towns like Manitowoc and Neenah, but the cold front that brought the storms has moved south into the Ohio River Valley. We are done with this front and now high pressure from Canada will move southward over the Great Lakes keeping Wisconsin dry and sunny through Saturday. Highs will be back to normal in the lower 80s and humidity lower with dewpoints around 60 degrees. Packers Family Night will be partly to mostly cloudy with tailgating temperatures around 80 degrees, kickoff temperatures will be in the upper 70s, then by the end it will be in the lower 70s.

Our next weathermaker will be a strong system developing over the Dakotas on Saturday then merging with another system over Illinois Saturday night. This system will slow down as it moves directly towards Wisconsin specifically central Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms will begin Sunday morning and continuing throughout the day with some storms becoming strong to severe. A MARGINAL risk has already been issued for the Fox Valley on Sunday, but more than likely this will be adjusted and expanded to include more areas. The rain will linger into Monday as the system slowly moves into Michigan. Rain should die off by Monday night.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2″

SATURDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny, average highs and lower humidity. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild & calm. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Clouds increase, partly sunny. Late showers possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms, some becoming strong to severe. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Overcast, scattered showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, seasonal and mild humidity. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and chances of showers. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. HIGH: 77

