Storm damages Neenah homes, cars

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - People in the Fox Cities are picking up the pieces after gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain left a mess behind late Thursday.

A tree crashed down on top of a Neenah family’s vehicle.

“I looked out and I said, ‘Well, the Suburban is gone!’” Ann Johnson said. “I think I heard the glass break in the windows because the windows blew out and then you just kind of felt like a shudder I guess.”

A short drive away, Santiago Sanchez’s house suffered significant damage.

“The wind gusted so much that it got so cold inside the house and I looked out and that’s when the trees started flying all over,” Sanchez explained.

He remembered walking over to a window...

“And that’s when I saw nothing but green, which was the tree over my truck.”

A local tree removal company took the tree off the truck, revealing a smashed windshield and dents on the roof. Jason’s Tree Service started getting emergency calls around six Thursday night.

“Our primary concern right now, our busiest concern is just getting trees off of houses, garages, vehicles, things that have caused property damage,” Arborist Adam Pashouwer with Jason’s Tree Service told Action 2 News.

The company’s biggest project right now? An oak tree with around 20 thousand pounds of weight balanced on broken branches that fell into someone’s home.

As people start cleaning up... some are looking on the bright side.

“I was at the house and I’m not hurt. I’m not injured. That’s a blessing,” Sanchez said.

“It’s more of a headache. It could’ve been way worse. It could’ve landed… that’s my daughter’s bedroom. It could’ve landed on the house. We could be in a hotel right now,” Johnson expressed. “It’ll cost less for our tree to come down now!”

