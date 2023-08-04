Several beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several beaches are closed in northeast Wisconsin due to high levels of e-coli bacteria.

Murphy Park Beach in Egg Harbor, Red Arrow Park Beach in Manitowoc, Asylum Point Park and Boat Landing in Oshkosh, and Fresh Air Park in the Neenah area all have bacteria advisories and will remain closed until further notice.

The Wisconsin DNR says swimming in the water could cause people to become sick, with symptoms of fever, abdominal pain, or respiratory infections.

Public health officials say they test waters with high bacteria levels once each weekday until the sample reaches an acceptable bacteria level.

