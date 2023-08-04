Scattered storms leave widespread damage

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Cleanup continues Friday morning after small but powerful storms blew through Northeast Wisconsin.

In Manitowoc, 17th Street seemed particularly hard hit. A large tree fell and blocked the street near 17th and Waldo. It also took utility lines down. The street was littered with smaller fallen branches, as well.

A photo from a viewer showed damage to the seaplane mounted outside the Manitowoc County Airport, which appeared to be resting on its left wing.

A seaplane monument mounted outside Manitowoc County Airport was damaged by a storm on August 3, 2023 (Amy, submitted to WBAY)

Royal St. Patrick’s in Wrightstown said the golf course is shutdown indefinitely after the storm damaged the roof of its clubhouse, causing flooding (see related story).

Viewers in several communities contacted Action 2 News with stories of heavy winds, hail, and downpours damaging homes and cars, bringing down trees and causing localized power outages, and debris covering roads and yards.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.