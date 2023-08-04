Safety tips while operating ATVs and boats as fatalities rise

By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An increase in ATV and boater fatalities caused concern for the Wisconsin DNR, bringing an emphasis on safety even more.

Just this year, 17 ATV and UTV fatalities and nine boater deaths have occurred. According to DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Jake Holsclaw, they were all preventable.

Most of the ATV and UTV deaths were due to improper or no use of a helmet and seatbelt.

“They can be a lot of fun,” DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Jake Holsclaw said. “It’s a great sport to get out and enjoy the outdoors. We’ve had some awesome weather this summer, but people just got to do it safely.”

To encourage operators to be safe, the DNR will host their ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ campaign this weekend.

Throughout the weekend, there will be an increase in conservation wardens as well as sheriff department recreation patrols. Their goal is one thing: safety.

“We’re just going to be out there keeping folks safe so they can really enjoy the sport and go home safe,” Holsclaw said. “The best contacts we can have are those educational ones where we stop somebody, and we have a really good conversation and we stop something before it happens.”

They will be checking ATV safety certifications for those born after 1988. The safety certifications are given after the required course on operating ATVs. They suggest that everyone who operates a boat, or an ATV take the course. The course for boaters is required for those born after 1989.

“Often times it’s just a really good refresher and a really good reminder even for those really seasoned operators,” added Holsclaw.

While operating an ATV or UTV, wear a DOT-approved helmet and a seatbelt, if available.

For boaters, wear a lifejacket and be aware of other boaters.

When operating any vehicle, do not drive intoxicated.

“Keep your loved ones in mind when you’re out there recreating and make some good choices this weekend,” Holsclaw said.

For more information, check out the Wisconsin DNR’s site here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Site of the Pulaski bonfire
18-year-old facing 13 felonies for Pulaski bonfire explosion
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
The River Rail in Shiocton on fire, August 2, 2023
Fire destroys River Rail Supper Club in Shiocton
Commercial Street in Neenah after shooting
Man dead in Neenah after he was shot by police

Latest News

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12
Cat at the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay on August 4, 2023
Save Haven Pet Sanctuary saves lives of 99 percent of the animals rescued
You'll hopefully discover lots of new music acts during Mile of Music, but that's not the only...
Mile of Music offers music education workshops open to all ages
Cat at the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay on August 4, 2023
Green Bay pet sanctuary is recognized by the state for its work helping animals
Tree on vehicle in Neenah
Storm damages Neenah homes, cars