Royal St. Patricks Golf Links reports major storm damage

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a written message received from Royal St. Patricks Golf Links, their clubhouse was ruined by a storm that blew through the area in the afternoon on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The message reads that the storm peeled off the roof, and heavy flooding inside followed. The place will need to be gutted, the statement further says. The golf operation will cease until further notice. The clubhouse will most likely be unusable for a while, according to the note signed by “Nick and Crew”.

The message also asks to please refrain from calling at this time, since no decision on how and if to proceed has been made.

According to WBAY’s weather department, a microburst may have happened in the area at around 5.20 p.m. on Thursday, possibly causing the extensive damage.

