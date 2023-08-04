Rare roseate spoonbill draws birders to Ken Euers Nature Area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bird watchers are flocking to northeastern Wisconsin right now in hopes of catching a very rare sight.

The roseate spoonbill was first spotted in the Ken Euers Nature Area in Green Bay on July 26th and last seen Friday morning around 6:30.

Normally found along the Gulf Coast or South America, reports say it’s the first time this bird has been spotted in Wisconsin in nearly 180 years.

Joining us in the video above is Logan Lasee, a member of the Bay Area Bird Club and the person who first spotted this rare bird.

