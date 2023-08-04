Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river

FILE - This October, 2022 image provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, shows the...
FILE - This October, 2022 image provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, shows the Jefferson River at Sappington Bridge near Cardwell, Mont. A rare river otter attack along a nearby stretch of the river on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, left three women injured.(Morgan Jacobsen/Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks via AP)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A rare attack by a river otter in southern Montana injured three women floating on inner tubes and inflicted wounds serious enough that one victim had to be airlifted to a hospital, authorities said Thursday.

The attack happened near the town of Cardwell on a remote stretch of the Jefferson River, a tributary of the Missouri River that’s popular with anglers and recreational floaters.

At least one otter swam up to the adult women at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and attacked them, said Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. The women were able to get to shore, where one of them called 911, he said.

One woman’s wounds, on her face and arms, were so severe that the helicopter was used to fly her out, Jefferson County Undersheriff James Everett said. Her condition Thursday was unknown. The others had injuries to their arms.

“It’s just not something you run into very often,” Everett said. “Bears do it, moose too and occasionally a deer, but otters? That’s not normal.”

Jacobsen said one of the women saw two otters beforehand but it was unclear how many were involved in the attack.

Northern river otters are members of the weasel family and can reach up to 20 pounds (9 kilograms) — as heavy as a small dog — and up to 47 inches long (1.2 meters). They primarily eat fish.

They can can use their teeth and claws to bite and scratch, Jacobsen said.

“If folks are attacked by an otter, our recommended response is to fight back, get away and get out of the water,” he said.

Warning signs were posted at access points along the Jefferson River in the area of the attack.

No otters have been seen there since Wednesday and there will be no efforts to catch or remove any of the animals because it’s believed to have been a defensive attack, he said.

Two years ago a 12-year-old boy on an inner tube was attacked but not seriously hurt by an otter on Montana’s Big Hole River.

Last month in California, a sea otter gained widespread attention for aggressively wrestling surfboards from surfers off the coast of Santa Cruz.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The River Rail in Shiocton on fire, August 2, 2023
Fire destroys River Rail Supper Club in Shiocton
Debris on the ground after explosion in Sheboygan
Sheboygan house explodes during standoff
Commercial Street in Neenah after shooting
Man dead in Neenah after he was shot by police
Site of the Pulaski bonfire
Young man faces more than a dozen charges in Pulaski bonfire incident
Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked

Latest News

FILE - An officer helps set up a phone that will be used to track a man at an immigration and...
US expands curfews for asylum-seeking families to 13 cities as an alternative to detention
The medical world is advising people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of the fall virus...
COVID poses threat heading into fall virus season
Trooper Ryan Londregan shot 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II after he refused to leave his car on a...
Investigators name the trooper who fatally shot a Black Minnesota man during a traffic stop
The Hennepin County coroner ruled Ricky Cobb II’s death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot...
Trooper identified in deadly Minneapolis shooting