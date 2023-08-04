Packers to light new “G” Friday night on exterior façade of south end video board

Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced Friday afternoon that the new “G” logo will be formally illuminated on Lambeau Field’s south end Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The “G” adorns the exterior façade of the new video board installed at the stadium. The Packers said “G” symbol was first affixed to the outside of the south end video board after the then-new video boards were installed in 2012.

The “G” is visible for miles on the Green Bay horizon, but it hasn’t been present over the past several months as the new video boards were installed.

With construction complete, the “G” will officially be illuminated once more. The Packers said the new “G” has internal lighting that will enhance its presence, making it even more visible across Brown County.

