Oshkosh Arena fixes fire code violations, opens in time for GWBA playoffs

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Arena is back open after being shut down last week due to fire code violations.

A statement from Oshkosh Arena says it corrected all of the issues cited by the Oshkosh Fire Department and is open in time for the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA) playoffs and championship this weekend.

“The Oshkosh Arena sends a special thanks to the OFD Chief and Asst. Chief for their assistance getting compliant,” read a statement from the arena Friday.

The owner of the Oshkosh Arena was locked out of the building last Friday, July 25. A statement from the City of Oshkosh said the fire department informed the arena about multiple fire code violations on July 18 and gave the arena one week to come into compliance. Red warning signs were posted on doors when the arena didn’t meet the deadline.

The violations listed by the city were:

The fire alarm system was not being monitored since June

The fire alarm system panel indicated three trouble alarms that need to be addressed and repaired. This system is also to be serviced annually but the last date of service was June 2021.

Quarterly and annual sprinkler system inspections and testing were not completed since May 11, 2022.

The Ansul extinguishing system requires semi-annual service; the system was last serviced in December 2022.

Kitchen hoods require semi-annual professional cleaning and inspection; the hoods were last cleaned and inspected on September 30, 2021.

The arena was previously cited for being out of compliance with the fire code on October 26, 2022, and again on February 22, 2023.

Friday, Oshkosh Arena said it corrected all of the issues cited. “The Oshkosh Arena takes patron saety and fire safety very seriously.”

