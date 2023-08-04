Mile of Music offers music education workshops open to all ages

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There are hundreds of emerging artists to discover at Mile of Music, but finding a new favorite band isn’t the only thing people can learn this weekend.

Friday through Sunday, there are more than 30 free music education events taking place downtown.

While some of the events are geared towards kids, such as First Steps in Music, the series of workshops were designed with adults in mind.

“We’re all musicians we’re all musical beings. What an amazing chance to kind of get to know what the artists on the Mile do and what better way to do it than to do it yourself,” said Leila Ramagopal Pertl, the music education curator for Mile of Music.

There are workshops on songwriting technique, playing acoustic guitar, ukelele or didjeridu, themed jam sessions and interactive classes lead by local immigrants who are spreading knowledge about their culture.

The overall goal of workshops is to appeal to people of all ages, and either introducing them to a new hobby or rediscovering an old love.

“We really want to target and focus on middle school through adults, who maybe have forgotten that music is part of their lives,” Ramagopal Pertl said. “We should never be afraid to be a beginner. You know, we don’t become experts when we’re 20 and then that’s it, we know everything we know.”

