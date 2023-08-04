Mile of Music offers music education workshops open to all ages

Not just for the kids, the events were designed with the goal of helping teens and adults get in touch with their musical side.
You'll hopefully discover lots of new music acts during Mile of Music, but that's not the only kind of learning you can do.
By Lena Blietz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There are hundreds of emerging artists to discover at Mile of Music, but finding a new favorite band isn’t the only thing people can learn this weekend.

Friday through Sunday, there are more than 30 free music education events taking place downtown.

While some of the events are geared towards kids, such as First Steps in Music, the series of workshops were designed with adults in mind.

“We’re all musicians we’re all musical beings. What an amazing chance to kind of get to know what the artists on the Mile do and what better way to do it than to do it yourself,” said Leila Ramagopal Pertl, the music education curator for Mile of Music.

There are workshops on songwriting technique, playing acoustic guitar, ukelele or didjeridu, themed jam sessions and interactive classes lead by local immigrants who are spreading knowledge about their culture.

The overall goal of workshops is to appeal to people of all ages, and either introducing them to a new hobby or rediscovering an old love.

“We really want to target and focus on middle school through adults, who maybe have forgotten that music is part of their lives,” Ramagopal Pertl said. “We should never be afraid to be a beginner. You know, we don’t become experts when we’re 20 and then that’s it, we know everything we know.”

