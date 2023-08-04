LESS HUMID AND SLIGHTLY COOLER FOR FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Canadian wildfire smoke continues to drift across the region.
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Winds will turn to the north overnight, allowing for the humidity to slowly drop into Friday morning. It will be “slightly sticky”, with highs in the lower half of 80s. A northeast wind around 10 mph may also blow in more Canadian wildfire smoke. The humidity will remain relatively low on Saturday and we’ll be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. That’s great news for anyone going to Packers Family Night on Saturday evening... temperatures will largely be in the 70s at that time.

Our next weathermaker arrives overnight and into Sunday. An area of low pressure will bring periods of rain and storms throughout Sunday and that activity likely lingers into Monday. The wind and humidity will pick up as we deal with this weathermaker. Behind it, temperatures will continue to hold at seasonable levels with highs generally around 80 degrees. Tuesday should be dry, but there may be another storm chance arriving late Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with only lingering sprinkles. Humid with some wildfire smoke. LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Times of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Breezy with a chance of late-day storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

