Lawrence University donates mattresses to Pillars

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Cities nonprofit now has a new supply of mattresses thanks to Lawrence University in Appleton.

The school donated 50 gently-used mattresses to Pillars Inc., which supports housing needs in the Fox Valley.

The mattresses are part of Lawrence’s regular replacement cycle.

The executive director of Pillars says it’s important for people to get a good sleep in shelters and this donation will provide more than 9,000 nights of rest each year.

