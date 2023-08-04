Gutekunst: “What Jordan needs affects a lot of other guys” for preseason reps

On the eve of his first training camp practice as the starting quarterback, Jordan Love received some advice via text from his predecessor.(WBAY-TV)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No practice for the Packers Friday as they get ready for Family Night Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are seven practices into training camp so far and there’s still a long way to go with this young offense.

Jordan Love completing about half of his passes so far in team drills. The offense getting their first competitive win on Thursday against the defense, but there’s still a lot more evaluating left to go.

“As these young guys kind of get used to professional football, understanding the different levels of intensity,” Gutekunst said Friday. “Over the next two weeks, Family Night is a different intensity because you’ve 70,000 in the stands. You’re running out that tunnel for the first time and all that stuff. Then you go to an opponent on their practice field, which we haven’t done here, then the preseason games and joint practices here with the Patriots. The next two weeks along with our travel, there’s going to be a lot of stressors for these guys that they have to push through and fight through. I think that will serve our team in the long run, and give us a lot of answers too in what we’re looking for.”

So how much will Love play this preseason?

“The Family Night, the practice, Matt will get a better feel of what we want to do there,” the GM said. “What Jordan needs affects a lot of the other guys. When Jordan is in there, there’s going to be a bunch of other players in there as well who may not play a ton in the preseason. I think Matt will work through that, make good decisions.”

Gutekunst reaffirming that he has Ted Thompson qualities of wanting to wrap players up in bubble wrap to ensure safety, but that just simply can’t be done this year.

“He needs to play, a lot of our guys need to play, that unit needs to play together. That’s a tough call protecting the safety of those guys in these games, but also giving them the best chance to grow and be ready for the season.”

