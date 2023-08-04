Green Bay pet sanctuary is recognized by the state for its work helping animals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Representative Kristina Shelton presented a citation from the State Assembly to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary on Friday, August 4, 2023.

It’s a way to honor the history of the pet sanctuary and its impact on the community.

Safe Haven is a no-kill and cage-free cat sanctuary that helps to rehabilitate cats with special needs.

Its website says it rescues an average of more than 880 pets per year, saving 99 percent of them. In fact, one of the pets they’ve helped belonged to Representative Shelton.

“I think it’s just a little way that we can share our love for what people are doing every day to take care of each other. That’s why we’re here just to celebrate and uplift each other and show people that we see the great work they do every day,” Rep. Kristina Shelton (D), Green Bay, said

“This is a really big deal and we’re so glad that we’re being recognized for this organization doing all the work that we can to save pets,” said John W Fenner, Owner of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary

The owner of Safe Haven added that they can always use donations of food and medicines.

