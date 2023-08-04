Fire at Concrete Industries in New Franken

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WBAY) - People are asked to avoid Humboldt Rd. in the New Franken area as crews fight a fire at Concrete Industries.

Multiple fire departments were on the scene at 3:30 Friday morning. We’re working to learn more about the fire, and this report will be updated.

Drivers are advised to use Highway 54/57 and Finger Road as alternate routes.

