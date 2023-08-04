De Pere approves new development for old Shopko site

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Common Council voted unanimously to approve replacing the old Shopko store downtown with a five-building complex.

The redevelopment would include over 100 apartments; 20 condominiums; an 80-room hotel, retail, office and commercial space. It would also have a publicly-owned parking structure.

Demolition is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Shopko closed all of its stores after declaring bankruptcy four years ago.

