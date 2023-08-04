De Pere approves new development for old Shopko site

The plans for 5 buildings include a hotel, apartments, commercial space, and a parking structure
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Common Council voted unanimously to approve replacing the old Shopko store downtown with a five-building complex.

The redevelopment would include over 100 apartments; 20 condominiums; an 80-room hotel, retail, office and commercial space. It would also have a publicly-owned parking structure.

Demolition is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Shopko closed all of its stores after declaring bankruptcy four years ago.

