Bugs, Gator, & Cotton Candy Jerky: Over 100 new foods and drinks to debut at Wisconsin state fair

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) – You can soon wash down your scorpion and bug-laden brownie with a cinnamon slush made with Carolina reaper powder among other spicy ingredients.

That’s right! The Wisconsin State Fair is back and, along with carnival rides and games, that means plenty of foods that you won’t find too many other places, including the ‘Bug Brownie On-a-Stick’ and the ‘Atomic Slush,’ which vendors describe as the world’s hottest slush.

Meat lovers can chomp off some alligator, from ribs to toes. Although, they may be disappointed to see their beef jerky is now made of cotton candy. Corn dog lovers can find them beer-battered and cheese-dipped or with an extra layer of pickle inside. If that’s not where you think pickles should be, you can get them on doughnuts too!

The Bug Brownie on a Stick is just one of the scores of new foods and drinks coming to the Wisconsin State Fair this year.(Wisconsin State Fair)

Taco fans can grab onto Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos or a Brat & Kraut Cheese Curd Taco. But when it’s time to start stepping, you won’t need a walking taco, because there are walking gyros and walking s’mores for desert.

All of that can get someone thirsty, that’s why there are iced lattes with a deep-fried sweet potato funnel cake nugget, Dough Floats, Ferris Mules, Limerick Nitro Lattes, and Mango Tango Tajin drink blends – among plenty of other beverages – to try.

All of that is just a taste of what’s cooking at the Wisconsin State Fair, when it returns to West Allis on August 3. In all, organizers say there are more than 100 new additions. With so much to try, they have compiled it all into a food finder.

