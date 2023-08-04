The big clean-up has begun after storms blew through NE Wisconsin

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Signs for storm damage were in a lot of places: Fallen trees, debris in yards and on the streets, roofs peeled off, cars hit by branches - and in Manitowoc, severe weather even knocked a plane off its mount. It was displayed outside the county airport.

The storm hit Manitowoc especially hard. Now, clean-up efforts are in full swing.

Residents are dealing with widespread damage across Manitowoc. Branches and brush cover many neighborhoods.

17th Street and Evergreen Cemetery were among the hardest hit by the storms.

Manitowoc County Airport Manager Wolf Wendell said the aftermath was unexpected: “I was shocked because these planes were locked down with cables and posts and steel.”

A 1947 Republic Sea-Bee aircraft snapped loose from a cable and was blown off its pillars. It’s personal for Cindy Hronek, the daughter of the late pilot who donated this display plane.

“It just broke my heart. It just did. Words can’t even describe it,” said Cindy Hronek.

Her father spent his days restoring planes and other aircraft. And now the community is returning the favor - a group of concerned people is laying out a plan to restore the plane.

Cindy Hronek explained: “He would be on cloud nine. He would. He really would. He’s done so much for this airport in the past.”

Wolf Wendell says they’re hoping to have the plane repaired by winter.

In the meantime, folks across Manitowoc are spending hours cleaning up debris

The City of Manitowoc begins emergency brush pickup on Wednesday morning, August 9, 2023.

It will take several days before it’s complete.

Cleanup continues Friday morning after small but powerful storms blew through Northeast Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.