Young man faces more than a dozen charges in Pulaski bonfire incident

PULASKI Wis. (WBAY) - An 18-year-old man faces 13 counts of causing injury by negligent handling of explosives or fire in connection to a bonfire incident in the Pulaski area last fall.

Samuel Armstrong was charged Thursday. The explosion happened at a private home in late October as a large group of teens were celebrating homecoming around a bonfire.

In previous reports, investigators confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the bonfire, causing an explosion that injured multiple people. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full.

In the newly-filed court document, Armstrong admitted to pouring the drum onto the fire, with the help of another person. Armstrong indicate he didn’t realize the barrel would do what it did and that it would hurt anyone. He said someone was asking him throughout the night to pour the barrel on the fire and he eventually decided to do it.

After the fire blew up following the barrel pour, Armstrong said he went over to one of the victims that was burning to put out the flames on that person.

After the fire went out, Armstrong said people started hitting him. He then ran away, hid in a cornfield for a few minutes and then drove off in a car, according to the criminal complaint.

The court document said Armstrong admitted to drinking that night.

Samuel Armstrong turned 18 in May. At a hearing Thursday, a judge gave him a $100,000 signature bond. He is facing 13 felony counts.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.