VP Harris visits Kenosha to tout high-speed internet investment

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Wisconsin Thursday to highlight the White House’s efforts to invest in high-speed internet, boost local manufacturing, and grow jobs in the area.

The visit comes about a month after President Biden announced Wisconsin will receive more than $1 billion to expand high-speed internet access, particularly in rural and under-served areas.

Harris will be accompanied by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

After visiting Kenosha, the vice president will go to Milwaukee for campaign events.

