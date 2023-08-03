VP Harris visits Kenosha to tout high-speed internet investment

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Wisconsin Thursday to highlight the White House’s efforts to invest in high-speed internet, boost local manufacturing, and grow jobs in the area.

The visit comes about a month after President Biden announced Wisconsin will receive more than $1 billion to expand high-speed internet access, particularly in rural and under-served areas.

Harris will be accompanied by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

After visiting Kenosha, the vice president will go to Milwaukee for campaign events.

