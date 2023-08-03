UW to sell alcohol at Kohl Center, LaBahn Arena

Wisconsin joins ten other Big Ten schools that serve alcohol
University of Wisconsin Athletics announced beer, wine, and pre-packaged alcoholic beverages will be sold at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Athletics announced beer, wine, and pre-packaged alcoholic beverages will be sold at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena in general seating areas starting this fall.

In a press release from the athletic department, the change comes as an effort to “improving the overall customer experience with an eye toward deepening engagement and meeting the needs of UW’s legendary fanbase.”

“As we look to enhance the customer experience inside and outside our venues, we have done a lot of listening and observing,” Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said. “It is critical that our fans have an enjoyable, safe, and efficient experience when they engage with us. I am happy to be able to announce a few new initiatives and I am excited about continuing to develop more ways to better serve our fans.”

Previously, alcohol could only be purchased in club seats and suites. The change will not only impact Badger basketball and hockey games, but also concerts. Wisconsin becomes the eleventh Big Ten school to serve alcohol in general seating.

According to the athletic department, similar rules will apply as other campus venues that serve alcohol, like the Wisconsin Union. The revenue will aid existing and future programs for student wellness, and education for alcohol consumption.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Site of the Pulaski bonfire
Young man faces more than a dozen charges in Pulaski bonfire incident
Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
The River Rail in Shiocton on fire, August 2, 2023
Fire destroys River Rail Supper Club in Shiocton
Commercial Street in Neenah after shooting
Man dead in Neenah after he was shot by police
Mark Murphy, Packers President &amp;amp; CEO stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during...
Mark Murphy named in new Northwestern lawsuits

Latest News

Former UW-Oshkosh Titan Adam Fravert will take the floor with We Are D3 for the third time in...
UW-Oshkosh alum Fravert teams up with D3 players at The Basketball Tournament
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during an NCAA college...
Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (54) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
UW football suspends junior linebacker Jordan Turner
Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt (99) is seen before the first half of an NCAA college...
J.J. Watt selected for UW Athletic Hall of Fame class