UW Oshkosh facing dire financial straits and layoffs

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The perfect storm - that’s what leaders at UW Oshkosh call the situation they are in right now.

The university announced plans to make up for a $18 million deficit on August 3, 2023.

University leaders introduced plans to cut roughly 200 non-faculty staff and administrators.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt explained the cuts will happen through layoffs and early retirement buyouts.

The plan also calls for all employees to take furlough days starting this fall, with higher-paid employees taking longer furloughs. School leaders are planning to release more information about furloughs in the days to come.

Layoffs and non-renewals are unavoidable and notifications will occur later this fall.

“More analysis is ahead, and it’s about challenging our workforce without changing student body -- UWO’s faculty ranks are in alignment with enrollment and we expect no faculty reductions as a result of this bolstering the confidence in shielding the classroom and our student,” said Andrew Leavitt, UW Chancellor.

UW System President Jay Rothman also explained that lower high school graduate enrollment and less support from the state have made an impact.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.