UW Oshkosh announces layoffs as school faces $18 million structural deficit

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh faces a structural deficit of up to $18 million in the current fiscal year, the school announced Thursday it plans furloughs and layoffs in the near future.

In a statement posted online from the Office of the Chancellor, the school says declining enrollment, decreasing state support, and rising costs in the “post-pandemic, inflationary world” puts the school in a financially challenging position.

“We project a structural deficit of up to $18 million in the current fiscal year. That challenge is unprecedented for the institution,” the statement reads. “UWO is expected to finish the coming fiscal year in the red even after we apply our remaining available reserves. It is no longer sustainable for us to operate without dramatic reduction in expenses.”

The school says intermittent furloughs will begin with September 2023 pay periods and will be planned to remain in effect through the June 2024 pay periods.

Additionally, the school says layoffs and nonrenewals are “unavoidable,” with notifications coming later this fall semester. Some programs at the school may also be restructured.

“Over the last several years, faculty and staff helped us examine academic offerings, study the restructuring of our largest college, the College of Letters and Science, and review the efficacy of the University Studies Program. Some efforts led to modest changes. Yet, our enrollment and financial challenges remain. So, with data in hand, it’s time to act aggressively. UWO’s future depends on it,” the statement reads.

