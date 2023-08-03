USS Marinette to be commissioned in Menominee next month

USS Marinette
USS Marinette(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The future Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) will join the active fleet in September with a commissioning ceremony in Menominee,

LCS 25 will be the newest littoral combat ship to join the Surface Force. It is the first naval warship named after Marinette, Wisconsin and the third naval vessel named for the community.

According to a press release from the Navy, the naming recognizes the contribution of its namesake town and the great shipbuilders who bring these ships to life, ensuring they are ready to accomplish mission tasking in support of our nation’s maritime strategy.

Naval vessel Marinette (YTB 791) was laid down by the Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisconsin, Sept. 8, 1966; launched April 10, 1967; and placed in service July 3, 1967.

A large harbor tug, Marinette was known as a workhorse and performed tugging services for the 5th Naval District, headquartered at Norfolk, Virginia into 1969.

An additional naval vessel, the warship Marinette County (LST 953), was previously named for the surrounding community. The ship was laid down Sept. 15, 1944, by Bethlehem Steel Co., Hingham, Massachusetts; launched Oct. 15; commissioned Nov. 7, and was decommissioned Nov. 12, 1946 in Beaumont, Texas. Supporting Marines during World War II, LST 953 received one battle star for its service.

Following commissioning on Sept. 16, USS Marinette will transit to its homeport of Mayport, Florida.

