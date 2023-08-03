Two officers used deadly force during attempted arrest in Neenah, investigation shows

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say two officers used deadly force in a Neenah gas station as officers were trying to arrest a man during an undercover operation.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation shows the 37-year-old man took out a weapon when he was confronted by officers at the Mobil station on S. Commercial St. Wednesday evening.

Medical aid was given after he was shot, but he died after being transported to a hospital. Authorities aren’t releasing the man’s name yet. His last known address was the Oshkosh area. He had numerous warrants for his arrest, investigators said.

No officers or bystanders were hurt.

Both of the officers who fired their weapons were assigned to undercover operations. They aren’t being named, but investigators say one is a 42-year-old officer with 15 years of law enforcement experience, the last 5 with the Appleton Police Department. The other is a 31-year-old Outagamie County sheriff’s deputy who’s been with that department for 6 years. They’re both on administrative leave.

Investigators say all of the officers involved in the attempted arrest have been cooperative.

State law requires an outside agency to investigate shootings involving police officers. The attempted arrest involved the Lake Winnebago MEG Unit, which is made up of law enforcement officers from four counties -- Calumet, Fond du Lac, Outagamie and Winnebago -- and the state’s own Division of Criminal Investigation.

Sheboygan County says it’s receiving assistance from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin State Crime Lab for this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.