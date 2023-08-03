Tom Brady trades in his football for a soccer ball

Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.
Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.(TWITTER/@TomBrady)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tom Brady is trading up his American football for a soccer ball – not to play, but to own.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.

Brady announced the news on Twitter, admitting he has a lot to learn about the sport.

In July, U.S.-based investment service Knighthead Capital Management bought a majority stake in Birmingham City FC.

According to the club, Brady will become a chairman of the new advisory board and work directly with club leadership.

He is set to advise on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems.

Brady retired from the National Football League in 2023 after 23 seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris on the ground after explosion in Sheboygan
Sheboygan house explodes during standoff
River Rail on fire August 2, 2023
Fire destroys River Rail Supper Club in Shiocton
S.S. Badger is done for the season after damage to ramp system
Police respond to 'active situation' in Neenah
Neenah Police ask public to avoid area of Commercial and Winneconne due to active situation
Police at Erb Park
Erb Park shooting suspect identified as 16-year-old, faces attempted homicide charge

Latest News

Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine....
An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’
The 10th Mile of Music is kicking off Thursday in Appleton, with new bands and some familiar...
Mile of Music’s ‘Mile 10′ in Appleton begins
The 10th Mile of Music is kicking off Thursday in Appleton, with new bands and some familiar...
Mile of Music's 'Mile 10' in Appleton begins
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September