Schneider National beats expectations with Q2 earnings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $77.5 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDR

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.