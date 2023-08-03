SCATTERED PM STORMS THURSDAY, HOT & MUGGY

Storms will linger for a time overnight before wrapping up early Thursday morning. Most of the rain will stay to the north and east of Green Bay. It will be a muggy night with partly cloudy skies and lows staying in the 60s. After a warm and dry start to Thursday morning, temperatures will heat up quickly. Highs should surge into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index into middle 90s.

A cold front will approach from the north and should trigger a round of scattered thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. Winds will turn to the north at night and the humidity will gradually drop. It will be slightly cooler on Friday with dew point in the lower 60s as opposed to the lower 70s. It should be feeling more comfortable by Saturday... just in time for Packers Family Night! The forecast is dry with temperatures in the 70s for the football and fireworks at Lambeau.

Our next, more widespread chance for rain arrives on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the humidity will go up slightly. Periods of rain are expected throughout Sunday and may continue into Monday. Highs for the start of next week should be seasonable, generally running in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: NE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Lingering thunder, then partly cloudy. A bit muggy. LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Spotty thunderstorms... some strong. A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 92 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Warm and comfortable. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. Breezy at times. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Lingering showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy again. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81

