River Rail Supper Club in Shiocton is on fire

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The River Rail Supper Club in Shiocton is currently on fire - some witnesses are saying that they can see the smoke from more than three miles away.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire and if anyone was injured. Fire departments from at least seven different towns are on the scene.

As soon as we learn more, we will update this article.

River Rail Restaurant in Shiocton burning (WBAY)

